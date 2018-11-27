Strong winds causing Port Tunnel restrictions as weather warnings kick in across country

TRAFFIC IS BEING restricted at Dublin’s Port Tunnel as a result of strong winds.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo.
The warning kicked in at 2am and will remain in place until 2pm.
Heavy rainfall occurred overnight and is expected to continue for a time today, with 20-30mm expected to fall, leading to some surface flooding.
A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
This warning kicked in at 3am and will remain in place until 3pm.
Southeasterly winds strengthened during the night and will continue this morning, with gusts from 90-110km/h expected.
Winds will be strongest along exposed coasts, where a few higher gusts are possible.
As a result of the strong winds, Dublin Port has been forced to close to shipping.
This has had a knock-on effect on traffic in the area. As a result, traffic is being restricted entering the south bore of the tunnel, which has led to heavy traffic entering and exiting.
Traffic is busiest along the Grand Canal eastbound from Harold’s Cross to Ranelagh Road.
Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes if possible.
Forecast
Looking at this evening, more wet and windy weather is expected to reach the southwest of the country.
Tonight will again be wet and windy. The north and east is expected to begin to dry, but rain elsewhere will spread countrywide along with low cloud and mist.
Met Éireann says tomorrow will be a very windy day, with strong to gale force and very blustery winds. Some heavy rain and showers are forecast, especially across the north and west.
Conditions are expected to be very changeable and inclement for the rest of the week.
Gales will abate somewhat, but further spells of heavy rain are to be expected tomorrow night.
COMMENTS (3)