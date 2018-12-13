It's going to be a wet and windy weekend with 'horrible' conditions expected

IT’S SET TO be an unsettled weekend ahead, with wind and heavy rain expected to hit the country on Saturday.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford kicked in at 4pm yesterday and is expected to remain in place until 2pm today.

Met Éireann said southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds between of 50 and 65km/h at times, with gusts between of 90 and 100 km/h. Winds will be strongest along coastal areas.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford also kicked in at 6pm yesterday and is expected to last 24 hours.

Heavy rain is expected to lead up to accumulations of between 25mm and 50mm and spot flooding is possible. There may be higher accumulations of rain in mountainous areas.

Looking at today in general, it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent in southern and southeastern coastal counties where there will be a risk of spot flooding.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 5 to 7 degrees generally and 8 to 11 degrees in the southwest.

Tomorrow is expected to be generally dry and cloudy for much of the morning. However, rain along the Atlantic coast will spread across the country in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 6 and 8 degrees.

Further outbreaks of rain are forecast throughout tomorrow night, with heavier rain spreading into the southwest towards dawn.

Saturday is due to be a wet and windy day with heavy rain throughout much of the country.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said that Saturday’s weather would be “horrible”.

Strong winds are forecast to develop from a southeast direction during the morning and then a westerly direction in the afternoon.

Met Éireann says these westerly winds may reach storm force across northern areas of the country in the evening.

Sunday is forecast to be a much brighter and drier day with some showers across Atlantic coastal counties, but it will be mostly dry along the eastern side of the country.