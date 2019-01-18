Temperatures to drop as low as -4 as frosty nights and wintry showers forecast next week

WE’RE SET FOR a fairly cold weekend across the country, with temperatures set to fall below freezing as the new week begins.

There’ll be good sunny spells in many areas today, but scattered showers could turn heavy and prolonged at times in the west.

Temperatures will reach as high as 9 degrees this evening, before falling to zero this evening.

Mist and frost will slowly clear tomorrow with some bright spells and temperatures ranging between 5 and 10 degrees.

There’ll be outbreaks of rain throughout the weekend before turning very cold on Sunday night.

This morning will be breezy with outbreaks of rain clearing the east and north. Elsewhere scattered heavy showers with good sunny spells. Top temperatures around 7 to 9 degrees generally, but just 4 to 6 degrees in the north. pic.twitter.com/alcfQbNjvo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The lowest temperatures will “fall to between zero and -4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost”, Met Éireann said.

Monday is set to be a cold day with the frost only clearing slowly.

Rain will turn to sleet and snow in parts of the north of the country as the week gets underway.

Temperatures will dip below freezing again on Monday night as showers around the country could turn heavy or wintry.