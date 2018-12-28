Planning to get out and about on the final weekend of 2018? The weather will be mostly settled and a bit dull

Mainly dry with just patchy drizzle and later this evening some rain near western coasts. Dull or cloudy with some bright or sunny spells breaking through. Top temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, mildest in the southwest and south. pic.twitter.com/9uvTk0jtGD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

THE FINAL WEEKEND of 2018 is almost here – and currently there are no surprises on the horizon in terms of weather.

The settled and mostly dry weather is set to continue into 2019, although some rain looks likely in the west and northwest of the country this weekend.

Met Éireann is predicting a dull Saturday across most of the country with top temperatures of between 8 and 12 degrees.

There will be some patchy rain and drizzle, but only in the west and northwest of the country does this currently look likely to be become persistent for a time.

Any rain should ease overnight with winds will picking up, and will be strongest on coasts in the north of the country.

Temperatures will be similar on Sunday with light breezes, but with some sunshine breaking through in places and with less rain and drizzle.

The early indications for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is that the high pressure currently over Europe will stick around, with more predominately dry, settled weather likely.