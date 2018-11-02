This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wind warning in place as we're set for some heavy rain this weekend

We’re set for a damp, unsettled weekend according to Met Éireann.

By Sean Murray Friday 2 Nov 2018, 11:32 AM
23 minutes ago 2,064 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319029
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning comes into effect this afternoon in six counties, as we’re set for a changeable and unsettled weekend.

Southerly winds with gusts as high as 100km/hr will hit Atlantic coastal counties this evening, with the warnings in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

Met Éireann has forecast outbreaks of rain and drizzle this evening, with the potential to turn persistent and heavy in the west and north-west.

There’ll also be a wet and blustery start to the weekend tomorrow, with rain widespread throughout the country.

Temperatures will reach the teens, however, ranging between 12 and 14 degrees.

The rain is then set to clear into Sunday, but then return again as the new week begins.

“The weather looks set to remain changeable and often unsettled throughout next week with areas of low pressure moving towards Ireland from the Atlantic bringing further spells of rain and strong winds,” Met Éireann said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    71,928  9
    2
    		Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    51,501  0
    3
    		Google's Dublin employees stage walkout over company's treatment of women
    50,125  71
    Fora
    1
    		Ryanair insists its new baggage rules won't be a cash cow, but analysts see a €50m windfall
    514  0
    2
    		‘Our first big project was shelved - I thought we were screwed; we had no money coming in’
    310  0
    3
    		Tech PR firm Wachsman is bolstering its Dublin base as it grows beyond public relations
    164  0
    The42
    1
    		'I can't understand why this is happening, but it's not in my character to sit by and say nothing'
    50,150  8
    2
    		Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    34,427  75
    3
    		'I'd back myself to be a head coach, I'm not afraid of what people think or say'
    32,375  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The 13 greatest Irish Halloween costumes of 2018
    10,592  0
    2
    		Alesha Dixon has come for 4FM's Niall Boylan after his appearance on Good Morning Britain
    7,982  1
    3
    		Can Justin Timberlake go five minutes without mentioning Britney? Apparently not
    7,473  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Iâve been kidnapped. Iâm going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    'I’ve been kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    HEALTH
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    Number of births continues to decrease as average age of mothers rises
    Medical cannabis products can now be prescribed in Northern Ireland
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie