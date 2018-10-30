Brrrrrr a cold and wet week ahead for Halloween

IT’S TIME TO get the winter woolies out, with temperatures not rising above 11 degrees this week.

Met Éireann’s outlook makes for chilly reading this Halloween with rain spreading across the country over the coming days.

Today will be dry for the most part, with the exception of showers along eastern counties and some drizzle in the west. Temperatures are not expected to go above 9 degrees across the day.

The forecaster said Wednesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures of between 8 and 10 degrees. However trick or treaters are advised to work rain gear into their costumes as heavy showers are also expected.

Thursday looks set to be a bright fresh day with a good deal of dry weather and some occasional showers along western and northern counties. Temperatures of reaching highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

Friday will begin dry, but becoming wet and windy as heavy rain spreads eastwards and southerly winds strengthen.

Saturday will stay cold and windy with good spells of sunshine, however Sunday will see heavy rain across the country.

If this week’s forecast is anything to go by, our balmy autumnal weather is coming to a close.