This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rain and wind warnings in place all over the country

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of up to 40mm in some areas.

By Órla Ryan Friday 9 Nov 2018, 7:18 AM
33 minutes ago 4,186 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330966

rain2 Rainfall radar Source: Met Éireann

TODAY’S WEATHER WILL be unsettled in many areas, with warnings in effect around the country.

Met Éireann has issued rain and wind warnings for several counties. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will be in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 6am until 6pm. 

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40mm, but may exceed these limits in mountainous areas. 

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Munster and Connacht from 4am until 3pm.

A Status Yellow wind warning will also be in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal from 8am until 7pm. 

Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Gusts are expected to exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southwest.

Top temperatures today are expected to range from nine to 12 degrees Celsius, before dipping to four to six degrees tonight. A full forecast can be read here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    88,040  149
    2
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    55,114  13
    3
    		Cockroaches, blood spillages, filthy kitchens: Seven food businesses closed last month
    52,483  25
    Fora
    1
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    382  0
    2
    		'My twins came nine weeks early - I was checking emails on my phone by an incubator'
    104  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    33,480  137
    2
    		It's official! Goal-hungry Ireland striker Roche's move to Serie A fully confirmed
    32,844  19
    3
    		Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    27,955  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    7,709  1
    2
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    6,152  4
    3
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    5,785  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    GARDAí
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
    16-year-old girl missing from Swords found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie