Rain and wind warnings in place all over the country

Rainfall radar Source: Met Éireann

TODAY’S WEATHER WILL be unsettled in many areas, with warnings in effect around the country.

Met Éireann has issued rain and wind warnings for several counties.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will be in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 6am until 6pm.

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40mm, but may exceed these limits in mountainous areas.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Munster and Connacht from 4am until 3pm.

A Status Yellow wind warning will also be in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal from 8am until 7pm.

Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Gusts are expected to exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southwest.

Top temperatures today are expected to range from nine to 12 degrees Celsius, before dipping to four to six degrees tonight. A full forecast can be read here.