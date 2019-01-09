This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Locals hold out hope that Weaver Garden allotments will be saved over rapid-build Liberties apartments

“We’re planting something that’s going to grow in Spring, so we’re hoping we get to stay,” a spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:20 AM
49 minutes ago 1,379 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4429500
Image: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie
Image: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

LIBERTIES LOCALS AND activists are to meet with Dublin City Council officials tomorrow afternoon to discuss whether it’s possible to stop plans to turn the community garden into rapid-build housing.

The gardeners use Weaver Square, beside the recently refurbished Weaver Park, to grow food in allotments, as well as tend to other plants. The area is one of the few green spaces in The Liberties, which has the lowest proportion of green space per person (some 0.7m per person) in Dublin. 

The Weaver Square Community Garden and Allotments group had asked that if the garden were to be bulldozed as planned, that an alternative site would be provided. Over a week after the group’s lease on the site has ran out, the council has still not offered them an alternative site.

Dublin City Council said previously that it was “difficult to do this in an urban environment setting and it is also difficult to get the right balance between the urgent need for housing and the demand to retain open spaces such as this one”.

Although 100 housing units were initially planned for the site, the Weaver Garden group were told that just 23 apartments would now be built to provide social housing.

Although the group agree that there is need for more housing in the area to tackle the housing crisis, they say that the council’s strategy seems badly thought out.

Gardens The gardens and allotments, next to Weaver Park. Source: Google Maps

“It’s a tipping point for green spots in the area,” a spokesperson for the Weaver Garden group says.

“Everyone on the allotments agrees that there is a housing crisis, but to lose the gardens for 23 units, a lot of which are one-bedroom apartments, it seems like a lot to lose.

To be fair to Dublin City Council, they saw the potential for the gardens when we started. 
The square was a really ugly sight – the worst kind of inner city eyesore. The allotments changed the tone of the place, it was seen as a real progressive thing that the City Council had supported, and now they’re going to get rid of that.

The spokesperson added that there isn’t “a single tree or green thing” in the drawings for the new houses, although those drawings aren’t very detailed.

“When you look at what’s happening with this tiny postage stamp in Weaver Square, it doesn’t make sense. It’s just an easier, faster build – there are better options elsewhere.”

Among other sites that the gardeners at Weaver Street argue could be more suitable is an 11-acre site that’s mostly used as a superdepo for different parking trucks. The council is also planning to use part of the land to build 100 social houses and two 20x25m pitches.

In a previous statement to TheJournal.ie, Dublin City Council said that the Chamber/Weaver Street is zoned for residential purposes. 

“It is owned by Dublin City Council and forms part of our limited land bank for the development of social housing. 

There is a housing crisis in Dublin City and we have to make the best possible use of the limited land bank that we have. There is a large number of households on our housing waiting lists for this area.

This Saturday 12 January, the group plans to plant spring bulbs. “We’re planting something that’s going to grow in Spring, so we’re hoping we get to stay. The locks on the gates haven’t been changed yet.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    104,282  10
    2
    		'Monster' 64m fatberg discovered blocking sewer in UK
    62,827  36
    3
    		Former top housing official claims homelessness in Ireland is 'normal'
    58,569  175
    Fora
    1
    		Real estate group Lisney says Dublin is facing a drought of available office space in 2019
    143  0
    2
    		If we want our entrepreneurial spirit to blossom, we have to help the smaller guys
    123  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus was told to pay thousands to workers 'in limbo' after a restructuring of its food unit
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		'I just don’t think it was very fair' - Dublin star Healy critical of Varadkar's comments on medics
    39,288  19
    2
    		As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    33,829  18
    3
    		'I could see the disappointment on his face' - Munster concerns for Irish centre Farrell
    26,400  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too landed last night, but how did it go down with viewers?
    15,463  1
    2
    		Everyone is talking about the R Kelly docuseries, but are you up to speed on it?
    6,170  3
    3
    		Everything you need to know about that terrifying looking facial Alexandra from Love Island had
    4,796  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (30s) in connection with Dublin 4 sexual assault
    LOUTH
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    'Hospitals need to be places of care': Anti-abortion protest held outside Drogheda hospital
    Fagan rescues Westmeath against Offaly while 14-man Louth see off Wicklow
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?
    Poll: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?
    Poll: Are you looking for a new job this year?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    UK
    Not much optimism for Irish hauliers after no-deal Brexit tailback test at Dover
    Not much optimism for Irish hauliers after no-deal Brexit tailback test at Dover
    'Monster' 64m fatberg discovered blocking sewer in UK
    Ex-youth football coach dies in car crash on day he's to stand trial for sex abuse charges

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie