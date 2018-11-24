This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need more of this, not less': Liberties locals up in arms over plans to 'bulldoze' allotments and community garden

Dublin City Council says it is ‘difficult’ to find an alternative spot for the allotment holders.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
38 minutes ago 470 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355395

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

LOCALS IN DUBLIN’S Liberties are gearing up to fight plans by Dublin City Council to turn allotments and a community garden into rapid-build housing.

The gardeners who use Weaver Square, beside the recently refurbished Weaver Park, say the council has reneged on a decision to provide an alternative space for the gardens, as building was always planned to take place on the allotment, and served them with a notice asking them to leave the allotment by the end of the year.

Those protesting the decision argue that there is vacant space currently offering no benefit to the local community that could be used for housing in the area, and stress that they are not against efforts to battle the housing crisis.

Locals are holding a garden party at Weaver Square this afternoon between 2pm and 4pm.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said efforts are underway to find an alternative location for the allotments and community garden, but that it  “is difficult to do this in an urban environment setting and it is also difficult to get the right balance between the urgent need for housing and the demand to retain open spaces such as this one”.

“There is a housing crisis in Dublin City and we have to make best possible use of the limited land bank that we have,” the statement added.

Watch the video above for our full report. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead
    64,124  64
    2
    		Parasites that inspired Alien monster wash up on Kerry beach
    43,501  13
    3
    		'Bomber' nickname causes mid-flight trouble for Eoin Liston
    42,256  24
    Fora
    1
    		'Starting from scratch in your 30s and 40s isn't easy on any couple. It was such a dark period'
    377  0
    2
    		'It's a very big ask to build it there': The unlikely case for an 'airport city' in the midlands
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    50,489  15
    2
    		Mick McCarthy set to be appointed as Ireland manager - reports
    38,733  164
    3
    		40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee
    35,571  65
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    16,329  3
    2
    		Liam Payne is turning his gaff into a "lad's pad" since Cheryl moved out... it's The Dredge
    10,140  1
    3
    		Here's what all the celebs got up to for Thanksgiving
    4,999  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    GARDAí
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    COURT
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    IRELAND
    'People say Roy is âMr Angryâ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie