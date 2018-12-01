How strong were the winds during Storm Diana? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

40,000: The number of households and businesses that were without power following Storm Diana.

€1,000: The fine that Conor McGregor received along with a six-month driving ban for driving at a speed of 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone last October.

122 km/h: The strongest wind speed recorded by Met Éireann during Storm Diana.

11: The number of years that Christmas FM has now been on our airwaves, following its launch this week.

68: The age at which a person’s quality of life peaks at, according to the latest study from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing at Trinity College Dublin.

100: The number of motorists that gardaí detected breaking the speed limit, on the first day of an M7 “slow down” operation.

1,400kg: The weight of the giant cow that captivated the world earlier this week.

39: The number of people who have been killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in the last four years.

€26,000: The annual cost of putting a taxi on the road for newer drivers, according to the National Transport Authority.

€3,718: The amount of money that private companies are entitled to for every job seeker that gains sustained employment for one year through the JobPath scheme.

€16.4 million: The tender issued by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive to provide houses and services to 575 long-term homeless people.