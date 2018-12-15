How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€1,122: The national average rent, up from €1,044 one year earlier, according to the RTB Rent Index.

€495,00: The money earned by Ryan Tubridy at RTÉ in 2016, making him the highest earning presenter at the company.

13: The number of Irish food businesses closed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland after falling foul of food safety rules in November.

2,369: The number of social housing units that have been built across the country by the end of September, less than half of the yearly target.

$293,000: The amount of money that Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay Donald Trump for filing a defamation suit against the US president that was dismissed.



2.19 million: The amount people who are now employed in Ireland, after over 61,900 additional people entered employment in 2017.

15: The number of years it has been since Cher has played a gig in Ireland….until now.

13,304: The number of people who were assisted by the Simon Communities of Ireland in 2017, an increase of 60% in two years.

$500,000: The amount of money embezzled by two nuns in California, using the funds over the years for travel and gambling in Las Vegas.

€30,000: The sanctions that landlords could face if they breach rent caps under new laws.

20,000: The number of people who have signed up for the 2019 Dublin Marathon, which has sold out 10-and-a-half months in advance.