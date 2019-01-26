This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much waste was dumped in the Wicklow and Dublin mountains after Christmas? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The litres of alcohol seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

By Adam Daly Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 7:04 PM
23 minutes ago 1,606 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4461033
Image: Pure Project
Image: Pure Project

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

200,000: The number of people in southern Australia who were left without power, as the grid struggled with surging demand during a brutal heatwave. 

218: The number of third-party claims made against Bus Éireann over incidents involving vehicles used for the School Transport Scheme between 2011 and 2017.

2: The number of endangered Amur tiger cubs who are now ready for visitors this weekend. 

13 tonnes: The amount of illegal waste dumped in the Wicklow/Dublin uplands in the first three weeks of this year.

1,000: The additional number of staff that Facebook is to hire in Ireland this year, bringing its total workforce in the country to 5,000 employees.

535: The number of feedback emails that RTÉ received in relation to a Prime Time programme about transgender issues which aired during the week. 

10: The number of Oscar nominations received by The Favourite, the period film co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures. 

11,000: The litres of alcohol seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port. 

2: The number of statues of iconic Dubliners singer Luke Kelly that will be unveiled next week to mark the 35th anniversary of his death.

35: The number of years it has been since the Liffey ferry service was decommissioned. Following restoration efforts, the ferry service will now taxi passengers between three points in Dublin’s Docklands.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The shop meant everything': Beloved local greengrocer shuts down after 55 years in business
    73,835  50
    2
    		Rescuers recover body of Spanish boy who fell down well
    52,866  23
    3
    		Deal struck to temporarily end shutdown over funding Donald Trump's 'smart wall'
    34,805  100
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped might have to rethink its menu thanks to Brexit
    408  0
    2
    		Brexit is poison - but there's still hope for prosperity when it comes to Irish tech
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		'My Dad has always said, 'this is the land my children are going to prosper in''
    35,838  21
    2
    		Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    31,125  58
    3
    		The astonishing demise of the Irish coach who promoted boxing's richest fight...and world peace
    26,353  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish radio stations, please take a break from playing that Sweet But Psycho song
    7,829  7
    2
    		The Body Coach is scarlet over the reaction to his dishes on last night's Late Late
    7,282  1
    3
    		Hozier reminded the nation just how shameful it is be to labelled 'no craic'
    5,944  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    HEALTH
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    DUBLIN
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Appeal launched to help locate 62 year-old man missing from Dublin
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie