How much waste was dumped in the Wicklow and Dublin mountains after Christmas? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

200,000: The number of people in southern Australia who were left without power, as the grid struggled with surging demand during a brutal heatwave.

218: The number of third-party claims made against Bus Éireann over incidents involving vehicles used for the School Transport Scheme between 2011 and 2017.

2: The number of endangered Amur tiger cubs who are now ready for visitors this weekend.

13 tonnes: The amount of illegal waste dumped in the Wicklow/Dublin uplands in the first three weeks of this year.

1,000: The additional number of staff that Facebook is to hire in Ireland this year, bringing its total workforce in the country to 5,000 employees.

535: The number of feedback emails that RTÉ received in relation to a Prime Time programme about transgender issues which aired during the week.

10: The number of Oscar nominations received by The Favourite, the period film co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures.

11,000: The litres of alcohol seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

2: The number of statues of iconic Dubliners singer Luke Kelly that will be unveiled next week to mark the 35th anniversary of his death.

35: The number of years it has been since the Liffey ferry service was decommissioned. Following restoration efforts, the ferry service will now taxi passengers between three points in Dublin’s Docklands.