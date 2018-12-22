This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much have reports of robberies increased by in the last year? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The percentage of nurses and midwives that have voted to go on strike.

By Adam Daly Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 7:00 PM
26 minutes ago 725 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409480
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed. 

€144 million: The cost of the WB Yeats cruise ferry that arrived in Dublin Port on Thursday from its construction site in Germany.

5: The number of years that gift vouchers could be valid for under new laws approved by the Cabinet. 

22.7: The percentage increase in reports of robberies in the past 12 months. 

6,721: The number of home mortgages in arrears that are currently held by unregulated loan owners.

15.7: The percentage of households in Ireland that were at risk of poverty in 2017, according to the newly released data from the CSO.

455: The number of suspected drink-driving arrests made by gardaí in the first half of December. 

100 million: The number of years that Saturn’s rings have left to live, this is relatively short, compared to Saturn’s age of over 4 billion years.

95: The percentage of nurses and midwives that have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and staff shortages.

2,000: The amount of money awarded to a woman who claimed she was discriminated against by a shop worker who told her “you are only a lesbian”.

€848 million: The extra money in the HSE’s €16 billion budget for 2019, after an overspend of €700 million this year. 

100: The number of beds for homeless people opened by the Peter McVerry Trust this week, bringing to just under 1,000 the number of beds they provide across the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Yellow vest' protesters demonstrate at KBC headquarters as gardaí probe Dublin attacks
    65,838  192
    2
    		The myth of the free council house: 'We're not just handing them over, that would be crazy'
    48,071  86
    3
    		Two arrested over 'criminal use of drones' as disruption continues at Gatwick
    34,004  26
    Fora
    1
    		Here's what some of Ireland's top bosses always ask in job interviews
    364  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wolves v Liverpool, Premier League
    41,106  43
    2
    		LIVE: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    33,918  19
    3
    		Munster dig out losing bonus point as Baloucoune tips the balance for Ulster
    28,382  88
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Christmas sales have started! And here are the discounts on offer
    5,674  1
    2
    		Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty left a big impression after talking about EB and eh, kebabs, on the Late Late
    2,593  0
    3
    		Emily Blunt's reaction to hearing Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out on performing for Beyoncé is understandable, TBH
    1,739  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    HSE
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HSE launches new crisis pregnancy website to give women information on abortions
    GARDAí
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run
    Man (20s) dies in Meath road crash
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie