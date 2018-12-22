How much have reports of robberies increased by in the last year? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€144 million: The cost of the WB Yeats cruise ferry that arrived in Dublin Port on Thursday from its construction site in Germany.

5: The number of years that gift vouchers could be valid for under new laws approved by the Cabinet.

22.7: The percentage increase in reports of robberies in the past 12 months.

6,721: The number of home mortgages in arrears that are currently held by unregulated loan owners.

15.7: The percentage of households in Ireland that were at risk of poverty in 2017, according to the newly released data from the CSO.

455: The number of suspected drink-driving arrests made by gardaí in the first half of December.

100 million: The number of years that Saturn’s rings have left to live, this is relatively short, compared to Saturn’s age of over 4 billion years.

95: The percentage of nurses and midwives that have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and staff shortages.

2,000: The amount of money awarded to a woman who claimed she was discriminated against by a shop worker who told her “you are only a lesbian”.

€848 million: The extra money in the HSE’s €16 billion budget for 2019, after an overspend of €700 million this year.

100: The number of beds for homeless people opened by the Peter McVerry Trust this week, bringing to just under 1,000 the number of beds they provide across the country.