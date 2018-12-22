How much have reports of robberies increased by in the last year? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
€144 million: The cost of the WB Yeats cruise ferry that arrived in Dublin Port on Thursday from its construction site in Germany.
5: The number of years that gift vouchers could be valid for under new laws approved by the Cabinet.
22.7: The percentage increase in reports of robberies in the past 12 months.
6,721: The number of home mortgages in arrears that are currently held by unregulated loan owners.
15.7: The percentage of households in Ireland that were at risk of poverty in 2017, according to the newly released data from the CSO.
455: The number of suspected drink-driving arrests made by gardaí in the first half of December.
100 million: The number of years that Saturn’s rings have left to live, this is relatively short, compared to Saturn’s age of over 4 billion years.
95: The percentage of nurses and midwives that have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and staff shortages.
2,000: The amount of money awarded to a woman who claimed she was discriminated against by a shop worker who told her “you are only a lesbian”.
€848 million: The extra money in the HSE’s €16 billion budget for 2019, after an overspend of €700 million this year.
100: The number of beds for homeless people opened by the Peter McVerry Trust this week, bringing to just under 1,000 the number of beds they provide across the country.
COMMENTS (4)