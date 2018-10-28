This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 October, 2018
'People have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they prefer': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 6:30 PM
45 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/4307581

5554 Michael D_90557393 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

People have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they prefer.

A line from Michael D Higgins’s acceptance speech after being re-elected as President of Ireland.

File Photo The Government has approved the forensic excavation of the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Co Galway. Significant quantities of human remains were discovered at the site last year. End.

This is an exceptionally important decision and will pave the way for all the other mother and baby homes, and the lost children of Ireland. We hope this decision will bring peace to the families of these children.

A statement from the Tuam Babies Family Group on the government’s decision to launch a full forensic examination of the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam, Galway.

[image alt="HOMELESS CRISIS 90512740_90520323_90532544_90533210" src="http://cdn.thejournal.ie/media/2018/10/homeless-crisis-90512740_90520323_90532544_90533210-630x419.png" width="630" height="419" wp-size="size-large" credit-url="" credit-source="RollingNews.ie" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" caption="" title="" class="" /end]

If we can resolve it for the hardest person, then it’s pretty clear that we can create a system that works for everybody.

National Director of Housing First Bob Jordan on the scale of the challenge facing those tackling the homeless crisis.

Conor McGregor dejected after losing Source: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line.

Conor McGregor released an extensive statement about his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Is cearta daonna iad cearta teanga agus tá cothrom na féinne tuilte ag lucht labhartha na Gaeilge.

Liz Saville-Roberts, a member of the Welsh party Plaid Cymru, became the first MP in more than 100 years to Irish in the House of Commons.

dermot-20 Source: Irish Blackball Association

His white van would no longer be parked outside the house. The familiar sound of his voice, joking about one thing or another was gone. He will not be there for our milestones. Our dad will not be there to walk us up the aisle like he was supposed to.

Shawna Byrne gave an emotional statement after a man was sentenced for the murder of her father, Dermot Byrne (pictured).

Source: Global News/YouTube

As part of a larger national effort to bridge our divides and bring people together, the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories,” he added. “Have to do it. They’ve got to stop.

President of the United States Donald Trump asked the media to act civil.

taoiseach 374_90550367 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

An attempt at humour.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach’s response after he waded in on a Twitter spat, which ended up being painted by UK media as an “undiplomatic dig at Britain”.

