'People have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they prefer': The week in quotes

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

People have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they prefer.

A line from Michael D Higgins’s acceptance speech after being re-elected as President of Ireland.

This is an exceptionally important decision and will pave the way for all the other mother and baby homes, and the lost children of Ireland. We hope this decision will bring peace to the families of these children.

A statement from the Tuam Babies Family Group on the government’s decision to launch a full forensic examination of the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam, Galway.

[image alt="HOMELESS CRISIS 90512740_90520323_90532544_90533210" src="http://cdn.thejournal.ie/media/2018/10/homeless-crisis-90512740_90520323_90532544_90533210-630x419.png" width="630" height="419" wp-size="size-large" credit-url="" credit-source="RollingNews.ie" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" caption="" title="" class="" /end]

If we can resolve it for the hardest person, then it’s pretty clear that we can create a system that works for everybody.

National Director of Housing First Bob Jordan on the scale of the challenge facing those tackling the homeless crisis.

Source: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line.

Conor McGregor released an extensive statement about his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

Is cearta daonna iad cearta teanga agus tá cothrom na féinne tuilte ag lucht labhartha na Gaeilge.

Liz Saville-Roberts, a member of the Welsh party Plaid Cymru, became the first MP in more than 100 years to Irish in the House of Commons.

Source: Irish Blackball Association

His white van would no longer be parked outside the house. The familiar sound of his voice, joking about one thing or another was gone. He will not be there for our milestones. Our dad will not be there to walk us up the aisle like he was supposed to.

Shawna Byrne gave an emotional statement after a man was sentenced for the murder of her father, Dermot Byrne (pictured).

As part of a larger national effort to bridge our divides and bring people together, the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories,” he added. “Have to do it. They’ve got to stop.

President of the United States Donald Trump asked the media to act civil.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

An attempt at humour.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach’s response after he waded in on a Twitter spat, which ended up being painted by UK media as an “undiplomatic dig at Britain”.