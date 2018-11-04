This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘The last thing I want is to have memories of her in a hospital bed’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 6:30 PM
By Nicky Ryan Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 6:30 PM
http://jrnl.ie/4319815

Are there more bodies buried in other Mother and Baby Homes Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Many of the individuals and family members of those who were abused are still unable to access their personal records or to discover the whereabouts of graves, and the State is imposing secrecy over the administrative records relating to the abuses.

A statement from Justice for Magdalenes Research ahead of a conference on Ireland’s response to adoption and institutional abuses.

Budget 2019 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

What was a move to bring efficiency to the system has caused nothing but distress.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty apologised to the people affected by the delays in Illness Benefit payments.

2616 Peter Casey_90557410 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I can certainly understand why Micheál wouldn’t want me, because I actually want his job. So that’s understandable.

Peter Casey, who lost the presidential election, on his attempts to join Fianna Fáil.

lynn-and-miriam Source: RTÉ

The last thing I want is to have memories of her in a hospital bed.

Lynn Marie Walsh told RTÉ Radio 1 about her efforts to find a home for her child’s palliative care.

ESRI Growing Up in Ireland report Source: RollingNews.ie

Our Government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, has been to the forefront in promoting equality and human rights offering hope to those facing inequality, discrimination and abuse. Financial support for an event which encourages discrimination and inequality undermines and compromises this work, which has the support of the Irish people.

Documents released under FOI revealed how Minister Katherine Zappone sought assurances over the use of State funds during the papal visit earlier this year.

shutterstock_127894817 Source: Shutterstock/kpatyhka

How about a series on killing vegans, one by one. Ways to trap them? how to interrogate them properly? Expose their hypocrisy? Force-feed them meat? Make them eat steak and drink red wine?

British food journalist William Sitwell faced criticism for remarks made in an email to a vegan journalist, released to Buzzfeed.

5693 Deer_90555184 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Nature has been silently sustaining and powering our societies and economies for centuries, and continues to do so today. In return, the world has continued to take nature and its services for granted, failing to act against the accelerating loss of nature. It is time we realized that a healthy, sustainable future for all is only possible on a planet where nature thrives and forests, oceans and rivers are teeming with biodiversity and life.

Marco Lambertini, the director general of WWF International, on a new report highlighting the scale of humanity’s impact on the world around us.

Read next:

