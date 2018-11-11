This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘You are a rude, terrible person’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,834 Views 10 Comments
Image: Ron Sachs
Image: Ron Sachs

7125 Fine Gael Budgets_90555789 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

For those of us who have had miscarriages, we expected a baby and we grieved a baby, although those babies were only 13 weeks or 7 weeks. I find it offensive as a woman who’s been in this situation. I don’t want to inform anybody what I’ve done with my fetal remains. I don’t want to inform the Minister, I don’t want it in legislation, and I most certainly don’t want people in this House prescribing what I should do with my used maternity pads, my soiled bed sheets, my bath sheets.

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell hit out at a proposed amendment which would have forced women to bury or cremate a foetus after terminating their pregnancy.

Source: BBC News/YouTube

I’ll tell you what: CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta was barred from the White House after a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump – the above quote is Trump’s contribution.

NBC Today Show - New York Source: PA Images

I felt lost and alone and I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama shared her experience of miscarriage and IVF with ABC News.

Arlene Foster At The EU Headquarters - Brussels Source: Monasse Thierry/PA Images

Essentially there’s going to be a border down the Irish Sea and no unionist would be able to support that.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she will not support British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to have a Northern Ireland specific backstop.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

We don’t earn enough to buy, to be approved for a mortgage and the rents are gone up that high that we can’t rent either so where do we go? What do we do? We’re stuck. And then the stress of trying to get up to go to work everyday and trying to rear your child.

Kelly Priestly on being made homeless when her family had to leave the apartment they had rented in Sandyford for four years.

Ireland housing crisis Source: PA Wire/PA Images

My priority was always making sure the needs of those women came first and I will never apologise for holding people to account, for asking officials the hard questions and demanding people do better.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he’ll continue to hold people to account, after the former HSE CEO Tony O’Brien called him a weak minister and a “frightened little boy”.

Battle of the Somme Source: PA Images

It is not about the symbols one chooses to wear or otherwise, the greatest remembrance of the First World War is to learn its lessons and to honour its dead by striving for peace.

Historian and writer Donal Fallon on remembering the dead of World War I.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

