Sunday 25 November, 2018
'Now, they're the number one team in the world': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 6:49 PM
1 hour ago 5,984 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4358723
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

shutterstock_1038437776 File photo. Source: Shutterstock

I stand here today and reluctantly give you your last bit of power by admitting that, yes, you did manage to tear me down and impact my life more than any other person I’ve ever known. However, I do not just stand here as a victim, I stand as a survivor who is strong, kind and trying their very best to begin a life you held back from me for many years.

Leona O’Callaghan’s powerful victim impact statement as the man who groomed and raped her – Patrick O’Dea (51), also known as ‘Whacker’, of Pike Avenue, Limerick – was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

whatsapp-image-2018-11-22-at-15-38-47 Source: Jonathan Browner

There’s a couple of kids here who’ve lived in homeless accommodation. They’ve gone through evictions themselves and now they could be effectively evicted again.

Principal Jonathan Browner of North Wicklow Educate Together secondary school on fears the school will be forced to relocate next year.

India American Killed Source: PA Images

He didn’t go there for just adventure. I have no question it was to bring the gospel of Jesus to them.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Covenant Journey, a program that takes college students on tours of Israel to affirm their Christian faith, on why a 27-year-old US tourist visited a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. John Chau (above, right) was shot by arrow-wielding natives as soon as he stepped foot on the island.

original Source: Oireachtas.ie

That is 108 people who suffered, and who are suffering today because they were exposed to conditions that they never should have been exposed to. I do not believe that the figures I’m sharing you at this time will be the final figures – I believe they will increase.

Safeguarding expert Ian Elliott on alleged abuse in Scouting Ireland.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

There is no bravery in throwing paint at a statute in the middle of the night.

Minister Josepha Madigan on a WW1 statue in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green being vandalised.

Martin O'Neill Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Irish fans have been a source of motivation to myself, the team and the whole backroom staff, embodying the passionate Irish spirit, and I thank them for their fervent support of the team.

Martin O’Neill thanked the fans as he stepped down as manager of the Irish soccer team.

Ireland v New Zealand - Autumn International - Aviva Stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

I said at the beginning of the week that this is the two best sides in the world playing each other, so as of now they’re the number one team in the world.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen labelled the Irish rugby team as the best in the world after defeating his team.

Read next:

