'13 years of blood, sweat and tears and it all amounts to this': The week in quotes

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The figures published today are not worth the paper they are printed on.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for housing Eoin Ó Broin the latest homeless figures.

I think the deputy doth protest too much.

There are angry scenes in the Dáil as a row flared up between Taoiseach Leo Vardkar and Gino Kenny TD.

Source: PA Images

If cool heads prevail, the situation should not escalate. However, we do not live in a time of cool heads and calm, rational leadership.

Security analyst Tom Clonan on rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

13 years of blood, sweat and tears and it all amounts to this. It’s great to finally get what I worked my ass off for.

Ireland’s newest world amateur boxing champion Kelly Harrington on her recent victory.

Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Although the Bethany Home victims have suffered the same horrific abuse, neglect, separation from their families and being ‘sold’, that many of the other institutions have suffered, the difference is that the Bethany home victims had no representation and nowhere to find any.

Derek Leinster of Bethany Home Survivors group, speaking to TheJournal.ie about a letter members of the group were ‘shocked’ to receive from the Taoiseach.

People thought we were mad. Who wants to listen to a station that plays Christmas songs constantly.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM.