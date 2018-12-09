This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Do you know how to twerk?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 6:30 PM
37 minutes ago 1,552 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382660

Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi Source: AP/PA Images

There’s not a smoking gun but a smoking saw.

US Republican senator Lindsey Graham on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, pointing the finger at the Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.

Posted by on Sunday, 9 December 2018

It’s kind of like having an abusive partner spiking the drinks and inviting them to a Christmas party.

Heidi Nordby Lunde, president of Norway’s European Movement, speaking to Channel 4 News on why her country is not keen on letting the United Kingdom join Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein in the EEA.

France Ballon d'Or Apologize Source: PA Images

Do you know how to twerk?

The question the winner of the inaugural women’s Ballon D’Or, Ada Hegerberg, was asked as she accepted her award.

Poland: Katowice Climate Conference Opening Source: PA Images

If we don’t take action, the collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.

David Attenborough on climate change.

Nigel Farage - Leader of the Ukip party in the UK Source: PA Images

As I walked back to my seat, I was met by several angry young men, red in the face and mildly abusive, who all seemed to be obsessed with Islam and Tommy Robinson. I wondered at that time if I’d just given my last Ukip speech.

Nigel Farage writing in The Telegraph on why he left the UK Independence Party.

peter-mcverry-302_90560008 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I can’t describe the feeling. Just to know that I have somewhere to go. That I can now live a proper life with my kids… It’s just unbelievable.

One person who moved into 13 new apartments for families affected by homelessness, Joanne, on how it will change her life.

Chancellor Merkel visits Nigeria Source: PA Images

It’s real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari on whether he has been replaced by a body double.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		PSC staff losing battle to stay on as department confirms contracts to be 'phased out' in 2019
    40,257  46
    2
    		On duty garda suffers injuries after early morning assault
    34,666  44
    3
    		This ancient strain of plague may have aided in wipeout of Neolithic Europeans
    29,183  3
    Fora
    1
    		Industrial lights are really dull - and that's given birth to a whole new industry
    351  0
    2
    		How to avoid HR landmines during the Christmas celebrations
    106  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    66,234  16
    2
    		Mullinalaghta pull off seismic shock and stun Kilmacud in Leinster football final
    29,276  52
    3
    		Influential Murray ensures Munster adapt to beat destructive Castres
    27,087  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 very grim rental properties available in Dublin this December
    8,062  1
    2
    		Hidden Gems: Five under-watched Netflix documentaries that aren't Blackfish
    7,622  0
    3
    		How 'greenwashing' could be hampering your work as an eco-warrior
    2,817  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    LEINSTER
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    PARIS
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot
    Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie