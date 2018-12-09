'Do you know how to twerk?': The week in quotes

Source: AP/PA Images

There’s not a smoking gun but a smoking saw.

US Republican senator Lindsey Graham on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, pointing the finger at the Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.

It’s kind of like having an abusive partner spiking the drinks and inviting them to a Christmas party.

Heidi Nordby Lunde, president of Norway’s European Movement, speaking to Channel 4 News on why her country is not keen on letting the United Kingdom join Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein in the EEA.

Source: PA Images

Do you know how to twerk?

The question the winner of the inaugural women’s Ballon D’Or, Ada Hegerberg, was asked as she accepted her award.

Source: PA Images

If we don’t take action, the collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.

David Attenborough on climate change.

Source: PA Images

As I walked back to my seat, I was met by several angry young men, red in the face and mildly abusive, who all seemed to be obsessed with Islam and Tommy Robinson. I wondered at that time if I’d just given my last Ukip speech.

Nigel Farage writing in The Telegraph on why he left the UK Independence Party.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I can’t describe the feeling. Just to know that I have somewhere to go. That I can now live a proper life with my kids… It’s just unbelievable.

One person who moved into 13 new apartments for families affected by homelessness, Joanne, on how it will change her life.

Source: PA Images

It’s real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari on whether he has been replaced by a body double.