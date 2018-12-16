This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'This is a genuinely historic moment': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 8:15 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Tuam mother and baby homes Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

As more people come forward with further information to Scouting Ireland, Tusla the child and family agency, Gardaí and other front-line support services these numbers will in all probability increase. The public should be aware of this. All the agencies involved continue to work on providing verified figures.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone on revelations that more alleged historical abusers have been identified in the Scouting Ireland investigation.

Brexit Source: PA Wire/PA Images

I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s defiant message as she faced down a vote of confidence this week.

Feile an Phobail leaders debate Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Let’s be very clear, if there is a crash, the damage arising from that will not be fleeting, it will be long-term.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the potential impact of a hard Brexit.

90436814_90436814 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

He’s gone and he needn’t have been gone.

Mick Wallace told the Dáil about the death of a man in Wexford, and called for more funding for mental health services in the county.

Brexit Source: PA Images

We have a health crisis, a housing crisis and our solution is to keep Fine Gael running the show.

The words one of Fianna Fáil member after the party agreed to extend the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.

12/3/2018 Homeless Issues Source: RollingNews.ie

We must never accept homelessness as normal. We must never accept people living with such fear and uncertainty as normal.

Niamh Randall, national spokesperson for the Simon Communities in Ireland, on the scale of homelessness in Ireland right now.

Ireland abortion laws Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

This is a genuinely historic moment.

Minister for Health Simon Harris as abortion legislation cleared the Oireachtas, and is now due to be signed by the President.

