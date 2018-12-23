This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,468 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4410525
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

shutterstock_709756408-3-2 Source: Shutterstock/Big Ray

It’s my home, I can say it however many time I like. It’s my home. I’m so happy. It’s hitting me now that I get to think about it but… this is my home. I’m happy. I’m sorted. I’m home.

Amanda told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland about what it means for her and her daughter to have secured a social house just before Christmas, after being homeless for two years.

President Trump signs the Farm Bill Source: PA Images

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to pull all US troops out of Syria, unexpectedly.

President Donald J. Trump Briefed by Military Leaders Source: PA Images

My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues. We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances. Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.

US defence secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis resigned.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

It doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a tense exchange with Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

1683 Simon Coveney_90560490 Source: Leah Farrell

To somehow blame Ireland for trying to protect the peace process is extraordinary… I can’t allow Ireland to be blamed here. We’re simply trying to protect our core national interests… in a way that’s very transparent and respectful. We haven’t responded to some of the provocation, and we’re not going to.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney on comments made by UK politicians on Ireland’s position on Brexit.

pastedimage-23419-2 Source: Screenshot/The Democrat

We believe our plight has been exploited by some wishing to further their own narrow agendas.

The family at the centre of an eviction from their home in Strokestown, Roscommon over the weekend, has released a statement saying that they’ve been left “shocked” by the ordeal that had been “thrust upon them”.

Source: Áras an Uachtaráin/YouTube

In Ireland today, far too many of our people are missing the necessary securities of home. There are those who are concerned for their access to health services and education, for the right to voice their concerns and experience full participation in our Republic. So as we recall our shared vulnerabilities this Christmas let us resolve to forge together a renewed sense of solidarity, one shaped to fit and encompass all our citizens.

President Michael D Higgins shared his Christmas message.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    100,838  39
    2
    		Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'
    82,581  46
    3
    		'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    51,515  36
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    325  0
    The42
    1
    		Leinster roar back from 17 down to deny Connacht and claim incredible inter-pro win
    38,512  90
    2
    		Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    37,924  89
    3
    		‘We beat the British Army 37-0. A few weeks later we won against Germany and were European champions’
    21,805  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    7,429  4
    2
    		We tried a whole heap of Note Cosmetics products to see if they're any use
    3,501  0
    3
    		5 extremely easy baking recipes you can put to use over the Christmas holidays
    2,612  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HEALTH
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    GARDAí
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    LEO VARADKAR
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    'Logjam' of legislation in Dáil might require reintroduction of the controversial guillotine
    Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie