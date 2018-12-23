'It doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip': The week in quotes

Source: Shutterstock/Big Ray

It’s my home, I can say it however many time I like. It’s my home. I’m so happy. It’s hitting me now that I get to think about it but… this is my home. I’m happy. I’m sorted. I’m home.

Amanda told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland about what it means for her and her daughter to have secured a social house just before Christmas, after being homeless for two years.

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to pull all US troops out of Syria, unexpectedly.

My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues. We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances. Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.

US defence secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis resigned.

It doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a tense exchange with Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

To somehow blame Ireland for trying to protect the peace process is extraordinary… I can’t allow Ireland to be blamed here. We’re simply trying to protect our core national interests… in a way that’s very transparent and respectful. We haven’t responded to some of the provocation, and we’re not going to.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney on comments made by UK politicians on Ireland’s position on Brexit.

We believe our plight has been exploited by some wishing to further their own narrow agendas.

The family at the centre of an eviction from their home in Strokestown, Roscommon over the weekend, has released a statement saying that they’ve been left “shocked” by the ordeal that had been “thrust upon them”.

In Ireland today, far too many of our people are missing the necessary securities of home. There are those who are concerned for their access to health services and education, for the right to voice their concerns and experience full participation in our Republic. So as we recall our shared vulnerabilities this Christmas let us resolve to forge together a renewed sense of solidarity, one shaped to fit and encompass all our citizens.

President Michael D Higgins shared his Christmas message.