This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My appeal to the United Kingdom is this - get your act together': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,848 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4421712

China Taiwan Source: PA Images

China must and will be united.

Chinese president Xi Jinping said unification with Taiwan was inevitable.

shutterstock_1033747885 Source: Shutterstock

While such situations can be very challenging for many people, today across Ireland there are also glimmers of hope. Up and down the island, neighbours are looking out for neighbours. Ordinary people, community and church groups are caring for those in need. People of good intent are stepping up to the mark and giving positive leadership on the ground, working for the common good.

Part of the new year message from Methodist, Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, and Catholic Church leaders.

Belgium: Brexit Back on the Agenda at EU Summit - Day Two Source: PA Images

My appeal is this: get your act together and then tell us what it is you want…

European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker’s message to the European Union.

shutterstock_458395846 Source: Shutterstock/Evgeny Karandaev

It’s soul destroying.

Bernadette Dillon, a secretary at a primary school in Co Clare, on the struggle facing school secretaries over Christmas, who aren’t paid for this time and must claim the dole.

European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots - London Source: PA Images

I’m sure I would have been exposed to that quite a bit, but she just protected me from all that. I wasn’t unaware that there were people in the industry who abused their power, or who were seedy or untrustworthy. But because of her I was never a victim and I’m very, very thankful. I didn’t leave home at 19 all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed – I hadn’t been wrapped in cotton wool – but I had been protected.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan spoke to Harpers Bazaar about her mother’s influence on her career.

Mona McSharry Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It’s very intimidating when you sit in a room of the girls you’re going to be racing against and they’re all getting ready and you’re trying to think what they’re doing. ‘Should I be doing that?’ And trying to concentrate on your own stuff. I’ve definitely gotten a lot better at that, but it’s still nerve-wracking. It’s trying to channel those nerves into something that’s going to help you in the race, turning it into positive energy, and that’s what I’ve really been working on this year.

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry on the challenges faced becoming one of the top athletes in the country.

corina

Despite the fact that many people with ME are housebound, or even bed-bound it is not recognised as a disability. My current very real challenge is that I need support to meet my most basic needs, such as showering, having food prepared, having my household chores done and to occasionally leave my house, including to go to GP or hospital appointments. In short, I need help to live.

Corina Duyn wrote about how the HSE doesn’t recognise her illness, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), as a disability.

US President Donald Trump’s new year tweet.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bright, brilliant, educated young women from South County Dublin... don’t end up with a gypsy boxer from Limerick'
    54,297  13
    2
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    51,147  4
    3
    		Retired garda searches for family of unidentified victim in 1968 Wexford plane crash
    48,088  22
    Fora
    1
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    381  0
    2
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		Carbery guides Munster to thrilling win over Connacht
    39,811  79
    2
    		Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    25,078  59
    3
    		'A disgrace and a lack of class' - Cardiff boss Warnock fumes over failed Clyne loan from Liverpool
    21,327  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This sobriety app will help you through Dry January (and beyond, if that's what you want)
    4,172  1
    2
    		Poll: Where do you stand on celebrating anniversaries in your relationship?
    2,799  0
    3
    		Here's absolutely everything you need to know about tonight's Golden Globes, and how to watch it in Ireland
    2,496  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    GARDAí
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    EU
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    IRELAND
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem
    Man with triple citizenship charged with espionage in Russia requests Irish consular assistance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie