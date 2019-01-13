This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He must have been looking for a party to gate-crash': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 6:30 PM
53 minutes ago 3,271 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4435954

1918 Simon Harris_90553812 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I would like an answer as to how it is deemed acceptable for a woman to wait so long for a lab result of something that could be a life-threatening illness.

One woman’s letter to Minister for Health Simon Harris on the Cervical Check scandal, released under Freedom of Information.

File photo Mairia Cahill To Meet Mary Lou McDonald Today. End. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin has no business in Westminster, and even if Sinn Féin MPs did take their seats, it would add a lot more heat than light… It’s for the British people to have their debate, and it falls to us to represent our country of Ireland.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald on the party’s MPs taking up their seats.

conorskeehan Source: RTÉ

We continuously allow ourselves to be goaded by people in advocacy, which in any other field would be called lobbying, into trying to ignore the fact that we have equivalent levels of homelessness, which is an incredible human tragedy, to every other major country in Europe. It’s normal.

Conor Skehan, the former chair of the Housing Agency, repeated his claim that homelessness is ‘normal‘.

shutterstock_611607035 Source: Shutterstock/hxdbzxy

It’s frustrating that there are so many talented nurses that are spread so thinly, and it’s frustrating for patients, too. For me, this strike issue is about the patients. Every single person will be a patient at some point in their life, and they deserve to be treated with dignity.

Catherine O’Connor, a nurse at the Mater Hospital, spoke about some of the reasons why nurses are going on strike.

boris 026_90562217 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Nobody will implement it. We should not abandon attempts to find a technological solution to the border without even trying. Our two countries should be bold together. I know together we can organise it in the interests of business.

Boris Johnson paid a visit to Dublin to talk Brexit.

12676 Cabinet_90558545 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

He must have been looking for a party to gate-crash.

over the festive period.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Suspected drink driver escaped arrest because garda wasn't allowed turn on sirens
    99,905  70
    2
    		In 1973 the government had to politely explain why it couldn't cash a near 100-year-old bond
    62,391  20
    3
    		Nobel Prize winner who helped discover DNA's shape stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' race remarks
    51,555  114
    Fora
    1
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    175  0
    2
    		Why managers should drop the macho attitude and make work a 'psychologically safe' place
    91  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    48,624  48
    2
    		Ulster Rugby vow to 'robustly investigate any complaints' after Simon Zebo says he was abused by fans
    32,699  125
    3
    		Penalty shootout win for Dublin over Meath books spot in O'Byrne Cup final
    30,784  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 Irish walking trails to get the perfect smug Insta on
    11,874  3
    2
    		PMS, periods and panic: When monthly changes are a cause for concern
    5,183  3
    3
    		Here's why everyone's switching to bars of soap instead of shower gel all of a sudden
    4,898  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Senior Kinahan associate Thomas Kavanagh to appear in court over firearms offences following arrest in UK
    Senior Kinahan associate Thomas Kavanagh to appear in court over firearms offences following arrest in UK
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Two hillwalkers killed in separate incidents in Mourne Mountains
    Two hillwalkers killed in separate incidents in Mourne Mountains
    'Not worthy of celebration': As Sinn Féin celebrates first Dáil, it's adamant it won't take part in Expo 100
    39 bulls rescued from overturned lorry in Co Fermanagh
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    FRANCE
    Fourth person confirmed dead in Paris bakery explosion after body found in rubble
    Fourth person confirmed dead in Paris bakery explosion after body found in rubble
    'Macron out': Tens of thousands of 'yellow vest' protesters march in France
    Third person confirmed dead following powerful explosion at Paris bakery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie