'He must have been looking for a party to gate-crash': The week in quotes

I would like an answer as to how it is deemed acceptable for a woman to wait so long for a lab result of something that could be a life-threatening illness.

One woman’s letter to Minister for Health Simon Harris on the Cervical Check scandal, released under Freedom of Information.

Sinn Féin has no business in Westminster, and even if Sinn Féin MPs did take their seats, it would add a lot more heat than light… It’s for the British people to have their debate, and it falls to us to represent our country of Ireland.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald on the party’s MPs taking up their seats.

We continuously allow ourselves to be goaded by people in advocacy, which in any other field would be called lobbying, into trying to ignore the fact that we have equivalent levels of homelessness, which is an incredible human tragedy, to every other major country in Europe. It’s normal.

Conor Skehan, the former chair of the Housing Agency, repeated his claim that homelessness is ‘normal‘.

It’s frustrating that there are so many talented nurses that are spread so thinly, and it’s frustrating for patients, too. For me, this strike issue is about the patients. Every single person will be a patient at some point in their life, and they deserve to be treated with dignity.

Catherine O’Connor, a nurse at the Mater Hospital, spoke about some of the reasons why nurses are going on strike.

Nobody will implement it. We should not abandon attempts to find a technological solution to the border without even trying. Our two countries should be bold together. I know together we can organise it in the interests of business.

Boris Johnson paid a visit to Dublin to talk Brexit.

He must have been looking for a party to gate-crash.

