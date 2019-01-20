This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We never had a hard border': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,791 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445726
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DC: President Trump at the Pentagon Source: PA Images

It’s all a big fat hoax.

US President Donald Trump again batted away allegations of collusion with Russia.

Brexit Source: PA Wire/PA Images

As someone who lived through the Troubles we never had a hard border.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said there was never a hard border in on the island of Ireland.

Dublin: Taoiseach Enda Kenny launches The Creatice Ireland Programme Source: PA Images

I travelled from work yesterday evening close to tears after listening to your thoughtless budget and the raising of VAT in January. Why why why do all politicians look at the business that is being generated inside the M50 and think that the rest of the country is in the same league. Rural Ireland is struggling… Please please look at this situation and remember the large amount of people that are struggling in rural Ireland.

One letter sent to Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe after he announced a hike in the rate of VAT.

Prime Minister's Questions Source: PA Wire/PA Images

I ask members on all sides of the house to listen to the British people who want this matter settled.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to MPs to help avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Brexit Source: PA Images

If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?

President of the European Council Donald Tusk on efforts by the United Kingdom to secure a Brexit deal.

dav

I was willing to just give it all up – I didn’t know where I was going to go, but I wouldn’t have wanted to prolong that, that agony.

Anna Gallagher spoke about the struggle she faced after falling behind on mortgage payments. Her home was one of 19 bought by iCare Housing, which allows the former owners to remain as tenants.

leo-burger-3 Source: PA/Shutterstock

I had a very nice Hereford steak last night.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he’s not going vegan or taking part in Vegan-ary.

