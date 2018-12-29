This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 29 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government says it's owed €475 million in social welfare overpayments

Minister Regina Doherty said a number of measures are taken to try to recover the monies owed.

By Sean Murray Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 8:00 AM
45 minutes ago 3,028 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409654
Image: Shutterstock/Ahuli Labutin
Image: Shutterstock/Ahuli Labutin

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection is owed €475.4 million from approximately 156,000 individual debts relating to the overpayment of social welfare payments. 

Of this figure which was correct as of the end of October 2018, €191.3 million of it comes from individuals that are currently in receipt of a social welfare payment. 

Minister Regina Doherty revealed the figures earlier this month following a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea.

She said that every effort is made by the department to recover monies owed. 

“The general approach to debt recovery is that the value of an ongoing deduction from a personal rate of payment or a regular instalment arrangement does not impose undue financial hardship, is consistent with what the person can afford to repay and allows the debt to be recovered within a reasonable timeframe,” she said.

As well as deduction from ongoing and future social welfare payments, it also seeks to recover overpayments through regular instalments, attachment of financial assets or wages, or settlement of the estate of a deceased person. 

Last year, Doherty said that €81.4 million was recovered while the figure to the end of October 2018 was €66.4 million.

She added: “The amount outstanding by persons currently in receipt of a social welfare payment from the Department is €191.3 million in respect of approximately 149,700 individual debts and €284.1 million in respect of approximately 106,500 individual debts for persons not currently in receipt of a payment the Department.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mary Robinson 'dismayed' at media comments as she comes under fire for claiming Dubai princess is 'troubled'
    80,294  83
    2
    		Anger over £65 charge for EU citizens to apply to remain in UK after Brexit
    48,624  54
    3
    		'I'll wreck the joint': The day poet Patrick Kavanagh threatened Dublin's booksellers
    32,235  18
    Fora
    1
    		After opening a raft of new cafés, the firm behind Costa Coffee in Ireland banked a record profit
    374  0
    2
    		Bear suits, nappies and footing turf: The worst jobs these Irish bosses ever had
    47  0
    The42
    1
    		The man in Joe Schmidt's first Ireland squad who played his final competitive game at 26
    46,765  11
    2
    		As it happened: Connacht v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    42,896  14
    3
    		Own goal of the year? An Italian keeper well and truly f**ked up last night
    25,362  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Phillip Schofield said it'll be a miracle if Gemma Collins even shows up for the first episode of Dancing on Ice ...it's The Dredge
    12,934  0
    2
    		Poll: Was Iggy Azalea right to keep performing while her backup dancer had a seizure?
    7,454  0
    3
    		10 Instagram homes that are giving us serious interiors envy
    6,029  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'You want the Eighth repealed because of Brexit': Letters sent to Varadkar about abortion referendum
    'You want the Eighth repealed because of Brexit': Letters sent to Varadkar about abortion referendum
    National Maternity Hospital to begin abortion services on 7 January
    Irish people are living longer and the birth rate is falling
    GARDAí
    Witness appeal after two men seriously assaulted in two separate attacks in Letterkenny
    Witness appeal after two men seriously assaulted in two separate attacks in Letterkenny
    Motorcyclist speeding at 198km/h among hundreds of drivers caught by gardaí yesterday
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    FINE GAEL
    Quiz: How well do you remember the year that was... in Irish politics?
    Quiz: How well do you remember the year that was... in Irish politics?
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    O' Cúiv on that 'rogue' NI candidate launch: 'I knew what I was doing. I'm happy to take the punishment. I did it for the greater good'
    FIANNA FáIL
    O'Cúiv: 'FF seems to be saying that even if we are in government, things wouldn’t change'
    O'Cúiv: 'FF seems to be saying that even if we are in government, things wouldn’t change'
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie