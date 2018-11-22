This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're not ignoring the elephant in the room': Officials hope new law can deal with rising student rent

The Housing Committee was told today thatS students are sleeping in cars due to high rent costs.

By Christina Finn Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 4:26 PM
2 hours ago 3,482 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354564

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL is currently assessing if the issue of spiralling student rents can be dealt with in a new law due to be published in the next couple of weeks, the Oireachtas Housing Committee was told today. 

Students are sleeping in cars, staying late in the library and couch-surfing with friends due to high rent costs, USI Vice President for Campaigns, Michelle Byrne told committee members this morning. 

She said students will end up not pursuing their first choice places like Dublin, Cork, Galway because of the cost of accommodation in urban areas.

Increase protections

The Residential Tenancies Act will bring into force a host of new measures designed at increasing protections for tenants in the private rental market.

These include making it a criminal offence for landlords with properties in designated Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) to raise the rent above the legally allowed 4%.

Rent Pressure Zones were introduced by government in late 2016 to combat spiralling rents. All of Dublin, Cork city, Galway city and various other areas are designated RPZs.

However, the committee was told today that some student accommodation do not fall under these rules, resulting in students being charged extortionate rent prices. 

According to a source close to the housing minister the Bill is to brought to Cabinet either this week or next. 

Currently the Department of Housing is engaged in consultations with the Office of the Attorney General to “scope out” whether amendments to the Bill can be made to ensure student protection. 

Protections balanced with property rights 

Paul Dunne from the Rental Market Policy Section in the department said it will be “complicated”. 

“The policy outcome for the good of society needs to justify the proposed limitation of the property rights, and any limitation needs to be proportionate and legally justifiable,” he said. 

However, he said it is their intention to put down amendments to the Bill at Committee Stage. 

“We are not ignoring the elephant in the room,” said Dunne, adding “we recognise there is a problem”.  

The committee also discussed a bill put forward by the Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin and Kathleen Funchion, which would allow the protections of the Residential Tenancies Act to apply to all students living in public and private student specific accommodation.

Ó Broin said today that his party would be happy to withdraw his Bill if the government commits to deal with the issue in the upcoming legislation due to be published. 

“If the minister finds a way to resolve this in his own Bill we would support that,” he said. 

Related Reads

13.11.18 Reliance on government support by renters likely to increase after Brexit
08.11.18 'We work, we pay tax': 'Hidden homeless' family protest against sale of Nama site

Assurances by the minister 

Fianna Fáil’s Pat Casey said he was disappointed the government had not taken swifter action on the issue.

The Wicklow TD said Fianna Fáil withdrew its own Bill on the matter because it received assurances, which never materialised, from the Minister Eoghan Murphy that the government would deal with the issue immediately. 

“It is disappointing he hasn’t done something and brought forward a  Bill like he said,” added Casey.

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd said the government should be coming up with “more imaginative proposals” to incentivise people to offer accommodation to students, while Fine Gael’s Maria Bailey and chair of the committee said her party had done a lot to fast-track the building of student accommodation

It was pointed out by the USI representatives today that much of the new student accommodation which Bailey referenced is being built as Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) by Irish and global property investors. 

The committee was told the rents being charged by these groups are regularly unaffordable, with one student being asked for €14,000. 

The USI said these new student builds are targeted predominantly at international fee-paying students, who are generally fee paying and thus attractive for underfunded universities.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    93,943  71
    2
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    53,961  6
    3
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    51,063  10
    Fora
    1
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    473  0
    2
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    301  0
    3
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    42,999  46
    2
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    27,053  37
    3
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    19,600  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    12,116  1
    2
    		So, Ariana Grande and her mam just dragged Piers Morgan over his criticisms of women in music
    3,967  0
    3
    		Poll: Did you manage to get your hands on Spice Girls tickets this morning?
    3,209  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    GARDAí
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    CHRISTMAS
    The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    Poll: Will you start your Christmas shopping on Cyber Monday?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie