Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting

The scene was sealed off last night.

GARDAÍ FROM BLANCHARDSTOWN are investigating after a man in his 30s was fatally shot yesterday evening.

The shooting happened at around 6.50pm in the Blakestown Cottages area of Blanchardstown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was sealed off by gardaí for technical examination, and the state Pathologist was notified.

It is understood the fatal shooting may be gang feud-related.

Blakestown Cottages is the area where hitman Imre Arakas was brought when he arrived in Ireland last year contracted to carry out a killing, and gardaí are said to be investigating any possible connections to ongoing the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown have appealed for any witnesses to come forward by calling 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.