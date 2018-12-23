This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 December, 2018
Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting

The man was shot dead in the Blanchardstown area last night.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 7:05 AM
35 minutes ago 2,368 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4412398
The scene was sealed off last night.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
The scene was sealed off last night.
The scene was sealed off last night.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ FROM BLANCHARDSTOWN are investigating after a man in his 30s was fatally shot yesterday evening. 

The shooting happened at around 6.50pm in the Blakestown Cottages area of Blanchardstown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was sealed off by gardaí for technical examination, and the state Pathologist was notified.

It is understood the fatal shooting may be gang feud-related.

Blakestown Cottages is the area where hitman Imre Arakas was brought when he arrived in Ireland last year contracted to carry out a killing, and gardaí are said to be investigating any possible connections to ongoing the Hutch-Kinahan feud. 

Gardaí in Blanchardstown have appealed for any witnesses to come forward by calling 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.

