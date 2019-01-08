This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Police probe 'Nazi' badgering of MP as presence is beefed up around Westminster

Far-right protesters have been intimidating people outside Westminster, MPs say.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,659 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4429639
Pro and anti-Brexit protesters clash outside Westminster.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images
Pro and anti-Brexit protesters clash outside Westminster.
Pro and anti-Brexit protesters clash outside Westminster.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

DOZENS OF BRITISH MPs have written to London’s police chief to warn about a “deteriorating public order and security situation” around parliament, after Brexit supporters assailed pro-EU figures there on yesterday.

A cross-party group of 55 lawmakers sent the letter to the Metropolitan Police commissioner after prominent Remain supporting MP Anna Soubry was called a “Nazi” by the protesters during live TV interviews near parliament.

The Conservative lawmaker and at least two pro-European Union commentators were then pursued and harangued by the group as they made their way through the area.

“We write to express our serious concerns about the deteriorating public order and security situation in and around the exterior of the parliamentary estate,” the MPs’ letter to police chief Cressida Dick stated, noting similar incidents last year.

“An ugly element of individuals with strong far right and extreme right connections… have increasingly engaged in intimidatory and potentially criminal acts targeting Members of Parliament, journalists, activists and members of the public.”

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said the issue was discussed at today’s weekly cabinet meeting.

“Cabinet condemned the unacceptable and disgraceful treatment of Anna Soubry outside of parliament yesterday,” the spokesman said.

“The prime minister said this was not how debate should be conducted in our country.”

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

‘Briefed to intervene’

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement that it was assessing “if any crimes have been committed” following a reported public order offence.

Asked by reporters whether labelling someone as “a Nazi” was a criminal offence, Taylor said:

That is part of the assessment we are making at the moment we need to understand whether language such as that does meet a criminal threshold.

He added the force would “deal robustly with incidents of harassment and abuse” which could be criminal, and that officers had been “briefed to intervene appropriately where they hear or see breaches of the law.”

(Click here if video doesn’t play

Earlier today, Soubry accused the Met of ignoring the increasing levels of abuse hurled at politicians and journalists.

The MP told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme that protestors were regularly “roaming around Westminster intimidating people going about their lawful business”.

There was a noticeable police presence around parliament today, particularly on the College Green site where media outlets carry anchored live coverage and conduct interviews with MPs and commentators.

Several police trucks were seen parked up, while pairs and clusters of officers stood at different points around the perimeter of the laws.

Political tensions are heightened in Westminster ahead of a crunch vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal next week.

Harry Todd, 27, a campaign organiser for the pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave group protesting at Westminster daily since early December, said: “We have condemned the behaviour because it was unacceptable”.

Todd added he welcomed a more forceful police response.

“I want everyone to feel safe when they’re protesting,” he said.

© – AFP 2019

