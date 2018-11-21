Wet driving conditions in midlands and east as rainfall warning remains in effect

Wet roads are slippy! Braking distances increase in the wet. Leave increased space between you and the vehicle in front of you, be careful of road spray too. pic.twitter.com/wEOU4A5ANg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 20, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

DRIVERS ARE BEING urged to take extra care on the roads this morning following prolonged rain.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath until midday.

AA Roadwatch reports that it’s particularly wet in parts of the midlands and along the east coast this morning.

The traffic monitoring service is reminding motorists to slow down and leave a safe distance between your car and the vehicle in front, when driving on wet roads.

In Louth, there were reports of flooding in Drogheda on the Donore Road coming up to the M1 this morning. AA Roadwatch said there was also a report of excess surface water near the train station on the Dublin Road.

Looking ahead it will be cold and showery today, Met Éireann says.

There will be longer spells of heavy rain in the east at times with some hail or thunder and local spot flooding.

The best of the drier weather will be in west Munster.

It will be cold tonight with further rain or hail showers in places.

Thursday will be cold but brighter than today with some sunny spells.