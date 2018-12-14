Met Éireann warns of 'hazardous' conditions as wet and windy weekend expected

MET ÉIREANN HAS warned that the potentially “severe” rain and winds expected this weekend will result in hazardous conditions.

A status yellow weather advisory will kick in at midnight for the entire country and stay in place until midnight on Saturday.

Heavy rain will sweep across the country resulting in some spot flooding for parts tomorrow.

Strong southwest winds tomorrow morning will become stronger northwest winds later on in the day, with the north expected to experience ”damaging gusts”.

Today, the rain will become persistent, starting in the west, gradually moving across the rest of the country. Winds are expected to start off light but will become stronger as the day goes on.

Our Weekend Weather ☁️🌧️⛅️

Today: Cloudy with patchy rain & drizzle becoming persistent. 7 to 12°C

Saturday: Wet with heavy rain in all areas. Windy. 9 to 13°C

Sunday: Mostly dry. Sunny spells. Isolated showers. Cool. 5 to 7°Chttps://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb pic.twitter.com/JjcEnTMEkn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Temperatures this afternoon will range from 7 to 12 degrees but fall between 4 and 6 degrees tonight. Rains tonight will become heavy and widespread with winds reaching gale force in coastal areas.

By Sunday, the rain is expected to ease off with patchy showers and light winds by the coast. It will be a slightly colder day than Saturday with temperatures ranging between 5 and 7 degrees, dropping to around zero Sunday night.

Another spell of rain is due on Monday with winds set to pick up again, conditions which are set to continue into the rest of the week.