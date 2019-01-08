'Nothing to consider foul play' in Wexford body find

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that there is nothing so far to suggest that a woman whose decomposed body was found in rural Wexford died in suspicious circumstances.

A post-mortem examination was carried out today on the body of the woman who was found at Ballyandrew Wexford yesterday morning.

Gardaí said that it has been established that the body is that of a female in her 50s and has been there for approximately 12 months.

A spokesman said: “Further toxicology tests results are awaited but there is nothing at this stage to indicate any suspicious circumstances. Investigations, including DNA tests are ongoing to confirm the identity of the body.

“Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in relation to this matter and any person with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”