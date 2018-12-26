This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Japan is going to start hunting whales for commercial purposes again

The International Whaling Commission, established in 1946 to conserve and manage the world’s whale and cetacean population, introduced a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1986.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 9:45 AM
56 minutes ago 4,221 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4413870
In this September 2017 photo, a minke whale is unloaded at a port after a whaling for scientific purposes in Kushiro, in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.
Image: AP/PA Images
In this September 2017 photo, a minke whale is unloaded at a port after a whaling for scientific purposes in Kushiro, in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.
In this September 2017 photo, a minke whale is unloaded at a port after a whaling for scientific purposes in Kushiro, in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.
Image: AP/PA Images

JAPAN IS WITHDRAWING from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) and will resume commercial whaling next year. 

The moves have been met with fierce criticism from activists and anti-whaling countries – including Australia.

The announcement comes after Japan failed earlier this year to convince the IWC to allow it to resume commercial whaling.

Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the commercial hunts would be limited to Japan’s territorial waters.

“We will not hunt in the Antarctic waters or in the southern hemisphere,” he added.

Tokyo has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the IWC, and has been regularly criticised for catching hundreds of whales a year for “scientific research” despite being a signatory to a moratorium on hunting the animals.

Suga said Japan would officially inform the IWC of its decision by the end of the year, which will mean the withdrawal comes into effect by 30 June.

Leaving the IWC means Japanese whalers will be able to resume hunting in Japanese coastal waters of minke and other whales currently protected by the IWC.

But Japan will not be able to continue the so-called scientific research hunts in the Antarctic and elsewhere that it has been exceptionally allowed as an IWC member.

Japan joins Iceland and Norway in openly defying the IWC’s ban on commercial whale hunting, and its decision sparked international criticism.

- ‘Rich whaling culture’ -

Australia’s government said it was “extremely disappointed” and urged Japan to reconsider.

“Australia remains resolutely opposed to all forms of commercial and so-called ‘scientific’ whaling,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Environment Minister Melissa Price said in a statement.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters also urged Japan to stay in the IWC.

“Whaling is an outdated and unnecessary practice. We continue to hope Japan eventually reconsiders its position and will cease all whaling,” he said.

Japan has hunted whales for centuries, and the meat was a key source of protein in the immediate post-World War II years when the country was desperately poor. But consumption has declined significantly in recent decades, with much of the population saying they rarely or never eat whale meat.

Whale hunting has become a rare thorny subject in Japan’s otherwise largely amiable foreign policy, with international opposition only prompting conservatives to dig in deeper in support of the tradition.

Many members of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party are supporters of whaling, and he himself comes from a constituency where whale hunting remains popular.

Tokyo argues that whaling is an important part of Japan’s traditions, and Suga said the withdrawal would allow fishermen to “pass our country’s rich whaling culture onto the next generation”.

In September, Tokyo argued unsuccessfully that stocks of certain species of whale were now sufficient to support renewed hunting. 

“At the IWC general meeting in September this year, it became evident once again that those supporting the sustainable use of whale stocks and those supporting protection cannot co-exist, leading us to this conclusion,” Suga said.

Hideki Moronuki, a senior official at the Fishery Agency, told reporters:

A withdrawal is not the best option, but it is a better option in order to achieve Japan’s major objective of commercial whaling.”

- ‘Pirate whaling nation’ -

Activist groups slammed Tokyo’s decision, with Humane Society International saying Japan would become “a pirate whaling nation killing these ocean leviathans completely outside the bounds of international law”.

Greenpeace Japan’s executive director Sam Annesley said the decision was “out of step with the international community”.

The IWC, established in 1946 to conserve and manage the world’s whale and cetacean population, introduced a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1986.

Japan is the biggest financial contributor to the IWC, which may now have to find ways to replace lost funding.

Tokyo has long exploited a loophole allowing whales to be killed for “scientific research” and says it is trying to prove the population is large enough to sustain a return to commercial hunting.

It makes no secret however of the fact that meat from the expeditions ends up on dinner tables.

It was not yet clear how many whales would be caught each year once Japan resumes commercial whaling, officials said.

Last season, its scientific research expeditions caught nearly 600 whales in the Antarctic and the northwest Pacific.

- © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
    63,791  68
    2
    		Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
    52,189  11
    3
    		Photos: Festive swimmers brave the Forty Foot for annual Christmas dive
    40,266  22
    Fora
    1
    		'It's all about the customer experience - the day you take that for granted, you're dead'
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
    29,678  2
    2
    		'I can't let him win an Olympic medal and I don't...that would just be really awful'
    22,435  10
    3
    		Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas
    22,304  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at the scandalous Amanda Byram-hosted reality show, The Swan
    5,678  1
    2
    		A look back at 54 of 2018's most popular memes, in order of month
    4,252  1
    3
    		What does your choice of Christmas sweets say about you?
    3,349  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    CHRISTMAS
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    How Much Do You Know About Christmas Traditions From Around The World?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie