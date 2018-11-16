This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexiteers worry that the EU's withdrawal agreement will turn the UK into a 'vassal state' - but what does that mean?

The draft agreement has been denounced across Britain’s political spectrum since it was unveiled on Wednesday night

By Stephen McDermott Friday 16 Nov 2018, 9:21 PM
15 minutes ago 1,423 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4344637
DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster earlier this year.
Image: PA Images
DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster earlier this year.
DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster earlier this year.
Image: PA Images

AFTER TWO YEARS of negotiations, Britan’s departure from the European Union finally progressed this week when draft withdrawal terms were agreed between both sides.

The draft agreement covers the terms under which Britain will leave the EU next March, including arrangements about the backstop, a financial settlement for leaving the bloc, and the rights of British citizens in Europe.

However, the draft agreement has been denounced across Britain’s political spectrum since it was unveiled on Wednesday night.

Among the biggest critics of the deal have been the DUP, who have been supporting Theresa May’s government under a confidence-and-supply arrangement since last year.

Hitting out at the arrangement in the House of Commons yesterday, the party’s leader in Westminster, Nigel Dodds, accused May of facilitating the breakup of the UK.

“We stand up for the United Kingdom, the whole of the United Kingdom, the integrity of the United Kingdom or we vote for a vassal state with the break-up of the UK,” he said.

It wasn’t the first time this week the phrase “vassal state” was used to describe developments in Brussels.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary after May’s Chequers plan was announced in July, said he believed a potential agreement was “vassal state stuff”.

Interestingly, the phrase was used the same day in a tweet by French president Emmanuel Macron, who said that being allied to the US did not mean “being a vassal state”.

So what does it mean?

Here’s how the phrase is defined in the Oxford English Dictionary:

1 [noun] A holder of land by feudal tenure on conditions of homage and allegiance
1.1 [as modifier] A person or country in a subordinate position to another

And here’s how it’s defined in the US-based Merriam-Webster:

a state with varying degrees of independence in its internal affairs but dominated by another state in its foreign affairs and potentially wholly subject to the dominating state

Historically, the term comes from feudal times, when a “vassal” was someone who held land if they promised allegiance to a prince or king, with obligations often including military support in exchange for certain privileges.

Usage of the term developed over time to refer to those who were subordinate to others, and it featured as such in Sonnet 58 by William Shakespeare, when the bard called himself a “vassal” to his lover.

Politically, a number of empires set up vassal states over time, which were based on tribes, kingdoms, or city-states controlling subjects without having to conquer or govern them.

The country that became a vassal state lost an independent say in its foreign policy, while also providing troops or paying tribute when the ‘senior ally’ asked them to.

In the current sense, there’s nothing to suggest that any of this will happen under the terms of the draft withdrawal agreement.

Just don’t be surprised if the term continues to pop up between now and Britain’s departure from the EU.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    97,878  37
    2
    		Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    76,087  186
    3
    		Gardaí investigating fatal shooting of Clive Staunton (50) in Leixlip appeal for witnesses
    66,370  29
    Fora
    1
    		'A pat on the back is six inches from a kick in the arse. We're taking it one burger at a time'
    287  0
    2
    		Hold-ups at Ireland's workplace watchdog are causing business headaches
    258  0
    The42
    1
    		Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    49,691  65
    2
    		Martin O'Neill is running out of excuses
    24,070  51
    3
    		Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    23,874  60
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cardi B says she's depressed because she 'cannot stop losing weight' since Kulture's birth... it's The Dredge
    3,694  1
    2
    		Ashley Graham imposed a pre-marriage sex ban after 'giving it up too soon' in the past
    3,391  5
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    2,739  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    DUBLIN
    'Weâre going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    PSNI
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Family pay tribute to 'incredible personality' of woman murdered in Fermanagh as man appears in court
    Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie