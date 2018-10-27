What percentage of votes do candidates need to get their campaign money back? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
25: The percentage of young adults that suffered symptoms often seen in those with post-traumatic stress disorder due to the impact of the 2016 US election.
143: The number of children that have been deported from Ireland in the last five years.
700: The number of Halloween items that were seized at Dublin Port last year for failing to meet EU safety standards.
12.5: The percentage of unspoiled votes that candidates need to get their campaign money back.
€17 billion: The estimated cost of the world’s longest sea bridge that officially opened this week.
€70,000: The cost of the World War I memorial that was vandalised in Co Clare earlier this week.
660,000: The number of defibrillators that have been recalled worldwide due to a fault over how the devices alert owners of their self-test results.
9,698: The number of people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland, according to figures for September.
430: The number of redundancies announced by Bord na Móna this week.
90,000: The number of illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized by Irish authorities this month.
