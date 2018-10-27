What percentage of votes do candidates need to get their campaign money back? It's the week in numbers

Presidential Candidate Joan Freeman speaking to the media at the Presidential election centre at Dublin Castle.

Presidential Candidate Joan Freeman speaking to the media at the Presidential election centre at Dublin Castle.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

25: The percentage of young adults that suffered symptoms often seen in those with post-traumatic stress disorder due to the impact of the 2016 US election.

143: The number of children that have been deported from Ireland in the last five years.

700: The number of Halloween items that were seized at Dublin Port last year for failing to meet EU safety standards.

12.5: The percentage of unspoiled votes that candidates need to get their campaign money back.

€17 billion: The estimated cost of the world’s longest sea bridge that officially opened this week.

€70,000: The cost of the World War I memorial that was vandalised in Co Clare earlier this week.

660,000: The number of defibrillators that have been recalled worldwide due to a fault over how the devices alert owners of their self-test results.

9,698: The number of people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland, according to figures for September.

430: The number of redundancies announced by Bord na Móna this week.

90,000: The number of illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized by Irish authorities this month.