These are the most visited pages on Wikipedia in 2018

A RANKING OF the top 50 most read articles on Wikipedia in 2018 largely reflects the year in news and media but also shows the enduring interest in some brands and institutions.

Featuring on the list is quite a feat with the website having over 5.7 million English language articles.

Nine Wikipedians compiled the list based on data sourced by Wikipedia contributor Andrew West.

The group also provides commentary on each entry showing the day of ‘peak activity’ for each article, which is often illuminating into why there was such interest in the topic.

Irish Wikipedia user Stormy Clouds is one of those who compiled the list and previously told TheJournal.ie that editing Wikipedia pages is a hobby because “it’s an enjoyable way to spend time on the internet”.

The methodology for the top 50 explains that the list is curated and that some of the most accessed pages are not included because they appear to be “overly influenced by non-human views”.

Essentially, many of the views are spam views.

The main page of Wikipedia is also excluded, it is of course the most viewed page on Wikipedia.

So what were the top 50 most viewed pages on Wikipedia last year?

Here’s the top 5

Pretty straightforward this one. Much like you might go straight to the deaths page in your local paper, people do it on the online too it seems. Day most visited: A steady stream, apparently.

The quadrennial festival of football took place in Russia last year, and was widely seen to have gone down pretty well. France beat Croatia in the final following a tournament full of surprises. Day most visited: 15 July, the day of the final.

It came runner-up to Black Panther (#6 on the Wiki list) in the race to be the highest grossing films of 2018, but won out this particular battle. Day most visited: 27 April, the day if its release.

Britain’s superstar royal goes from fifth place in 2017 to fourth place in 2018, moving ahead of Queen Elizabeth (#7) in the process. Day most visited: 19 May, day of her wedding to Prince Harry (#19).

The former lead singer of Queen and the highest deceased person on the list, Mercury’s enduring popularity was only underscored by the success of biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Day most visited: 4 November, the day of the film’s release.

Other notable entries

10. Cristiano Ronaldo

The highest sportsperson in the list, he captained his country in the World Cup but has also been subject to an allegation of rape. Day most visited: 3 June, scored three goals against Spain.

12. Elon Musk

The CEO of SpaceX and maker of headlines, Musk has had a busy year that has provoked both acclaim and controversy. Day most visited: 7 February, Falcon Heavy rocket test flight.

25. Anthony Bourdain

The celebrity chef and travel documentarian died tragically by suicide in June of last year, prompting a slew of tributes from fans and colleagues. Day most visited: 8 June, the day of his death.

28. 2018 in film

Always a popular resources for people looking for something to watch, pages like it provide a list of popular and critically acclaimed films each year. Day most visited: 27 April, release of Avengers: Infinity War.

37. Millennials

That pesky age bracket that is either responsible for the ills of society or is simply just trying to improve their lot, depending on who you ask. Day most visited: 3 October, ‘Mean Girls day’.

47. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

In the top 50, there are no less than seven current or former members of the British royal family. Much of this is due to the popularity of TV show The Crown, but the royals themselves are undeniable popular.

Philip retired from royal duties in 2017 but still provokes interest. Day most visited: 19 May, royal wedding.