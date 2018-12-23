This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wildlife group's complaint over destruction of woodland 'disingenuous' claims Department

The IWT says the public has been left with a smaller and biologically poorer National Park.

By Adam Daly Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 4:30 PM
23 minutes ago 1,517 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4410113
Image: IWT
Image: IWT

THE DEPARTMENT OF Heritage has accused the Irish Wildlife Trust of being “disingenuous” in its complaint to the Minister over the destruction of a broad-leaved woodland in Connemara National Park. 

The IWT has made a formal complaint to Heritage Minister, Josepha Madigan, over the recent destruction of a hectare of woodland, claiming that “the public is now left with a smaller and biologically poorer National Park” as no compensatory land was sought from Galway County Council. 

“The removal of the woodland, which was evaluated by independent ecologists as of ‘high biodiversity value in a local context’, was facilitated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in a land transfer to Galway County Council with no public consultation process. “ 

However, a spokesperson for the Department said the claims made by the IWT are  “inaccurate, misleading hyperbole and disingenuous” and that no compensation was sought from Galway County Council due to the public and road safety nature of the project.

Public safety

Following the transfer of the piece of land in Connemara National Park between the NPWS and Galway County Council, the hectare of land was levelled to facilitate the straightening of a road. The road in question was described as a treacherous point of the N59 and contains the entrance to Connemara National Park.

“The project will greatly enhance road and public safety at the site and thus will be a considerable benefit to the local community, to NPWS staff and to visitors of the National Park. The alternative to this transaction is simply unthinkable and the safety of our staff, visitors to our park in Connemara and the general public and local community remains paramount,” said the Department.

We are extremely disappointed in the comments attributed to IWT.

“Public good was best served by permitting the transfer of this small portion of land from the Department to facilitate works along the N59 immediately west of Letterfrack Village,” a Department spokesperson said. 

An ecological impact report was prepared for the proposed realignment and the conclusion of the report was that “the proposed road realignment, by itself or in combination with other plans and projects, in light of best scientific knowledge in the field, will not, in view of the sites’ conservation objectives, have significant effects on any European Site”. 

The Department added that “qualified and expert” regional management staff reviewed the report and endorsed its findings.

According to the Department, Padraic Fogarty, IWT’s campaigns officer was “extensively” briefed on the road and public safety measure by NPWS officials and the comments attributed to IWT do not remotely reflect the factual situation.

The road safety measure here involved the transfer of a very small parcel of land (without adverse ecological impact) to ensure public road safety at a treacherous point of the N59 and improves access to the National Park.

Fogarty has disputed this claim, stating that he rang the NPWS himself to find out why it was happening. 

“I stand over everything I said. To say I was extensively briefed? I rang them.

“It’s really shocking to think that the NPWS, who are supposed to be the guardians of our natural heritage, can so easily sacrifice chunks of one of our country’s natural treasures. We’re disappointed, but not particularly surprised, that the Fine Gael government has signed off on this, given their poor regard for the environment,” Fogarty said. 

The Department also disregarded this claim made by the IWT, stating that the Department manages a National Park and Nature Reserve property portfolio of some 87,000 hectares, across more than 80 sites nationwide, and these transactions underpin its commitment to preserving Ireland’s natural heritage. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    99,948  39
    2
    		'Yellow vest' protesters demonstrate at KBC headquarters as gardaí probe Dublin attacks
    95,625  212
    3
    		Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'
    76,036  45
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    282  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    68,326  27
    2
    		As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    42,974  24
    3
    		Leinster roar back from 17 down to deny Connacht and claim incredible inter-pro win
    37,733  88
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's the skincare products that Irish MUAs and beauty experts recommend sticking on your Christmas list
    6,625  0
    2
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    6,594  3
    3
    		We tried a whole heap of Note Cosmetics products to see if they're any use
    3,270  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HEALTH
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    HOUSING
    'Give families a chance to stay in their homes': Hundreds attend anti-eviction protest in Roscommon
    'Give families a chance to stay in their homes': Hundreds attend anti-eviction protest in Roscommon
    The myth of the free council house: 'We're not just handing them over, that would be crazy'
    'Do the decent thing and resign': Murphy blasted as homeless numbers almost hit 10,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie