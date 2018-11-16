William Goldman, author of The Princess Bride, has died aged 87

AUTHOR AND OSCAR-WINNING screenwriter William Goldman has died aged 87, US media outlets are reporting.

Goldman will be best remembered for the Paul Newman and Robert Redford-starring genre-upending western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the Watergate drama All The President’s Men.

His comic-fantasy novel The Princess Bride, which remains his most popular book, was also adapted into a movie in 1987.

The film, which was partially filmed in Ireland, became a cult favourite in the years after its release and spawned a dozen catchphrases.

Adventures in the Screen Trade, a 1983 book detailing his experiences as a screenwriter, also became a best-seller and has come to be known as a must-read industry text.

The Washington Post reported that Goldman died at his home in New York from complications colon cancer and pneumonia, quoting his daughter Jenny Goldman.