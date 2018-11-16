This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
William Goldman, author of The Princess Bride, has died aged 87

The Washington Post reported that he died at his home in New York.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 16 Nov 2018, 3:06 PM
30 minutes ago 1,353 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4343991

Source: Oscars/YouTube

AUTHOR AND OSCAR-WINNING screenwriter William Goldman has died aged 87, US media outlets are reporting. 

Goldman will be best remembered for the Paul Newman and Robert Redford-starring genre-upending western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the Watergate drama All The President’s Men. 

His comic-fantasy novel The Princess Bride, which remains his most popular book, was also adapted into a movie in 1987. 

The film, which was partially filmed in Ireland, became a cult favourite in the years after its release and spawned a dozen catchphrases. 

Source: jmythwow/YouTube

Adventures in the Screen Trade, a 1983 book detailing his experiences as a screenwriter, also became a best-seller and has come to be known as a must-read industry text. 

The Washington Post reported that Goldman died at his home in New York from complications colon cancer and pneumonia, quoting his daughter Jenny Goldman. 

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

