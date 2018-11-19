WIN: These great books nominated for the Irish Book Awards 2018

THIS YEAR’S AN Post Irish Book Awards are due to take place on Tuesday 27 November – and there’s still plenty of time to vote for your favourite among the nominees.

TheJournal.ie is proud to be yet again sponsoring the Best Irish Published Book of the Year award, and we have two prizes to give away of a batch including each of the six books in the category.

That means two lucky readers will be sent one copy of each of the six books, which are:

Lighthouses of Ireland – An Illustrated Guide to the Sentinels, by Roger O’Reilly

– An Illustrated Guide to the Sentinels, by Roger O’Reilly The Great Irish Weather Book - by Joanna Donnelly

by Joanna Donnelly Dr Hibernica Finch’s Compelling Compendium of Irish Animals - by Rob Maguire and Aga Grandowicz (illustrator)

- by Rob Maguire and Aga Grandowicz (illustrator) People on the Pier – by Marian Therese Keyes and Betty Stenson

– by Marian Therese Keyes and Betty Stenson Humanology: A Scientist’s Guide to our Amazing Existence - by Professor Luke O’Neill

- by Professor Luke O’Neill Blazing A Trail: Irish Women Who Changed The World - by Sarah Webb and Lauren O’Neill (illustrator)

To be in with a chance to win one of the two prizes, simply email competitions@thejournal.ie with the answer to this question:

What date are the An Post Energy Irish Book Awards 2018 going to be held?

Put ‘Irish Book Awards’ in the subject line of the email and include your name, address and contact number, so we can let you know if you’re one of the two lucky winners. Closing date is midnight on Thursday 22 November 2017.

Best of luck!

