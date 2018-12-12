Wind and rain warnings issued for southern counties

The affected areas are highlighted in yellow. Source: Met Éireann

WIND AND RAIN warnings have been issued for a number of southern counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford kicked in at 4pm today and is expected to remain in place until 2pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds between of 50 and 65km/h at times, with gusts between of 90 and 100 km/h. Winds will be strongest along coastal areas.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford kicked in at 6pm today and is expected to last 24 hours.

Heavy rain is expected to lead up to accumulations of between 25mm and 50mm and spot flooding is possible. There may be higher accumulations of rain in mountainous areas.

There will be wind and rain in most parts of the country tonight. Lowest temperatures will range from three to eight degrees Celsius and it’ll be coldest across east Ulster.

There’s expected to be a blustery and cloudy start to tomorrow, with outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent and heavy in southern coastal counties. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will decrease in the afternoon.

It will be colder than recent days, with top temperatures of four to nine degrees and lowest temperatures in the north and east.