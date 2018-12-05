This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Wind warning issued for entire west coast tomorrow night

The warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 12:50 PM
39 minutes ago 2,882 Views 2 Comments
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a yellow wind warning for the entire west coast of the country tomorrow night. 

The status yellow warning kicks in from 10pm Thursday night until 9am on Friday morning. 

Met Éireann has put the warning in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected. 

The forecaster has warned that winds will be strongest near the coast with the risk of stormy conditions.

Thursday will start off with outbreaks of persistent rain, clearing up in parts during the afternoon. 

However, as winds increase throughout the day further spells of heavy rain will push into the southwest during the afternoon and spread northeastwards during the evening.

There will be highs of 11 to 13 degrees tomorrow but those temperatures are expected to drop between three to six degrees. 

Friday will also be a blustery and wet day with heavy showers coming in from the west, with highest temperatures between five to eight degrees. 

On Saturday morning, another band of rain will arrive on the west coast and will spread eastwards across the country, clearing during the afternoon but with more showers following.

The rain is set to clear up by Sunday but it will be a cold and blustery day with temperatures reaching up to ten degrees. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

