Gardaí appeal for witnesses, specifically a taxi driver, in relation to Amanda Carroll murder

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Amanda Carroll are appealing for witnesses and information following her death.

Between 11.30pm and midnight on the night of Saturday 20 October a dark coloured taxi picked up a man and a woman in the vicinity of Synott Place and Dorset Street. It brought them to Quarry Road.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to this taxi driver who may have taken the man and woman to Quarry Road between those hours, or any person who may have information, to contact gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

