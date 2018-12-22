This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 3:51 PM
21 minutes ago 2,963 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4411744
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses after two elderly pedestrians were knocked over in a hit and run in Santry earlier this week.

The incident happened on the Swords Road on Thursday 19 December at around 9.40pm, on the city-bound side of the roadway adjacent to Morton Stadium.

The two male pedestrians, both in their 80s, were knocked down by a motorcycle, which failed to remain at the scene.

Both men were taken to hospital, where one remains in a serious but stable condition. The other pedestrian received minor injuries.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any taxi drivers or motorists who travelled along the road who may have dash-cams to contact them at Santry garda station on 01 666 4000.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

