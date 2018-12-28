Witness appeal after two men seriously assaulted in two separate attacks in Letterkenny

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following two separate incidents of serious assault in Co Donegal.

It is believed both assaulted happened in the vicinity of the Church Lane or Castle Street areas of Letterkenny between 3.30am and 5am last Saturday, 22 December.

Gardaí believe that both incidents may be linked and may have the same assailants.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s received serious but non-life threatening injuries in two separate incidents and each were taken to hospital.

One of the men had apparent stab wound injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to the following people to contact them:

Anyone in the vicinity of Church Lane, Castle Street, College Road, St Eunan’s College or the entrance to Hawthorn Heights between 3.30am and 5am on Saturday, 22 December.

Anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously or noticed anyone being assaulted or in distress at the above locations.

Motorists or taxi drivers in the area during the time above with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.