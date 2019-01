A WOMAN IN her late 40s has died following a house fire in Clifden, Co Galway.

The fire broke out at a house in Tullyvoheen shortly after 7pm last night.

Gardaí and fire services attended the scene shortly after the alarm was raised.

After the fire was brought under control the woman’s body was located inside the house.

Gardaí have said that foul play is not suspected at this time.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination.