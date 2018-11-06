Woman (70s) dies after being hit by truck in Dundalk

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a collision with a truck in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí are currently investigating the fatal traffic accident in which the elderly pedestrian was fatally injured at Mourne Vale Estate at 6.50pm this evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was not injured during the collision.

The road at the scene of the accident is currently sealed off to all for Garda Forensic Collisions Investigators to examine the area.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.