Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda

A WOMAN WAS arrested today after almost €1 million worth of cannabis was seized as part of a raid carried out in Co Louth this morning.

A planned search of an address in the Drogheda area was conducted today at 9am where what Gardaí described as a “significant quantity” of cannabis herb was seized.

Initial estimates put the value at €940,000 (pending analysis).

A woman in her 30s was subsequently arrested for drug trafficking offences. She is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

The search was carried out as part of an intelligence led operation targeting serious organised crime activity in Louth.

The operation was conducted by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and officers from the Louth Division.