This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth

The birth was reported by a local Phoenix news organisation.

By Associated Press Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 7,029 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4425783
Image: Shutterstock/hxdbzxy
Image: Shutterstock/hxdbzxy

A WOMAN SAID to have been in a vegetative state for at least a decade at a private health care facility in Arizona in the US reportedly gave birth recently.

The birth at the facility in Phoenix triggered a police investigation and reviews by state agencies in a situation that the state governor’s office called “deeply troubling”.
Azfamily.com, a news website for television stations KPHO and KTVK, first reported late Thursday that, according to sources not identified by the website, a woman gave birth on 29 December living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility where staff members were unaware that she was pregnant.

Two other Phoenix television stations later aired similar reports.

According to some reports, the woman was a victim of a near-drowning more than 10 years ago. Her identity hasn’t been reported, and it’s not known if she has family or a guardian.

Sources quoted in the reports said the woman was heard to be moaning and that the baby’s head was starting to emerge when a nurse came in.

“None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth,” azfamily.com quoted a source familiar with the situation as saying. That person said the baby was said to be alive and healthy.

Following the azfamily.com report, Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern and describing reviews being conducted and steps being taken.

But they did not specifically confirm the reported pregnancy and birth.

A Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sergeant Tommy Thompson, said only that “the matter is under investigation”.

He declined to confirm whether the investigation involved a possible sex crime or elaborate on the circumstances that prompted the investigation.

Hacienda said it in a statement it was cooperating with law enforcement and reviewing its security protocols after becoming aware of a “deeply disturbing incident and “an unprecedented matter”.

“While federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from publicly discussing a patient’s health or case, Hacienda has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and all the relevant regulatory agencies regarding this matter,” Hacienda said in its statement.

Hacienda’s website said it serves infants, children and young adults who are “medically fragile” or have developmental disabilities.

State Governor Doug Ducey’s office said Ducey was briefed on the “deeply troubling” reports as soon as the office learned of them and that state agencies “immediately began taking every measure to protect patient safety”.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, an agency that regulates health care facilities, the 60-bed Hacienda facility was required to tighten security procedures to protect patients in wake of the report.

“We are aware of this situation and are actively working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation,” the department said in a statement.

The state Department of Economic Security, a social-service agency whose functions include serving disabled people, said it performed health and safety checks on all of the residents at the Hacienda facility after the birth was reported and was working with police on their investigation.

Comments have been disabled on this article

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: A teacher in Westmeath on €47,000 who wants to put an end to her costly commute
    71,910  84
    2
    		Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    69,466  24
    3
    		'Pub life and gambling': A Soviet Russian guide to 1970s Ireland
    52,617  25
    Fora
    1
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    251  0
    2
    		Here are the main issues Ireland's lawmakers will encounter in 2019
    144  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    56,953  19
    2
    		As it happened: Connacht v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    37,926  37
    3
    		Carbery guides Munster to thrilling win over Connacht
    37,776  79
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are 12 of the grimmest properties on the Dublin rental market this January
    18,406  6
    2
    		A quick reminder of which Kardashians have which kids, ahead of Kim's fourth baby
    7,714  1
    3
    		Niall Horan, Barry Keoghan, and Ellen DeGeneres... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,268  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    GARDAí
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    EU
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    UK
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    'It's time to take stock': Former Brexit secretary urges Theresa May to delay Brexit vote again

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie