Woman still being detained after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house

A WOMAN IS still being detained by gardaí investigating the fatal attack of a man in Foxrock, Dublin on Thursday evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene on Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Dublin, at around 11.30pm on Thursday. They discovered a man in his 20s dead.

He had suffered serious injuries, with gardaí believing his genitals were removed with a knife. It is understood he bled to death after the gruesome attack.

The victim’s remains had been removed from the scene and the State Pathologist’s Office will conduct a post-mortem.

The victim, from west Africa, had been living at the rented accommodation for the last two years. Gardaí were called to the house earlier in the day following reports of a public order incident at about 3.30pm.

On their second visit later on Thursday evening, the man’s body was discovered. It is understood that there was a significant quantity of drugs and alcohol consumed through the night.

Gardaí brought at least three people from the house to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station where they were questioned and later released.

They confirmed yesterday afternoon that a woman in her 40s was arrested and can be questioned for up to 24 hours. She is being detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that she is still being detained.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late last night to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee