Woman (80s) dies following serious two-vehicle collision in Co Galway

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a serious collision between two vehicles in Co Galway this morning.

The incident happened on the R446 at Kilrickle, Loughrea shortly after 9am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

A female passenger in her 80s was taken to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where she died a short time later.

The other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to Portiuncula Hospital for treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.