Woman (60s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Leitrim

A WOMAN IN her 60s has died following a fatal single-vehicle collision today in Leitrim.

The incident happened on the Castlecara Road in Carrick-on-Shannon shortly after midday.

The driver, a woman in her mid-60s, was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the road.

Her body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Sligo where a post-mortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene at first light tomorrow morning.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.